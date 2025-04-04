BP chair Helge Lund to step down after oil major pledges strategic reset

British oil major BP on Friday said its chair Helge Lund will step down, likely in 2026, kickstarting a succession process.

British oil major BP on Friday said its chair Helge Lund will soon step down, kickstarting a succession process shortly after the company launched a fundamental strategic reset.

"Having fundamentally reset our strategy, bp's focus now is on delivering the strategy at pace, improving performance and growing shareholder value," Lund said in a statement.

"Now is the right time to start the process to find my successor and enable an orderly and seamless handover," he added.

Lund is expected to step down in 2026. BP said the succession process will be led by Amanda Blanc in her capacity as senior independent director.

Shares of the London-listed company are up around 2% year-to-date.