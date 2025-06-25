BP shares jump 7% on report it is in early-stage talks to be acquired by Shell

BP shares jumped Wednesday on a report that the oil major is in early-stage talks to be acquired by Shell.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that talks between BP and Shell are active but a deal is far from certain. The talks are progressing slowly, one person told the Journal.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

BP shares were last up about 7%. The British oil major is currently valued at nearly $85 billion.

Sources familiar with the matter told CNBC's Brian Sullivan that it is unlikely Shell would purchase the entirety of BP. It is more likely that different parts of BP would be purchased by multiple companies if a deal does transpire, the sources said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.