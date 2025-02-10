Money Report

BP shares pop 7% after reports activist hedge fund Elliott has taken a stake in the struggling British oil major

By Ruxandra Iordache, CNBC

A general view of the BP logo and petrol station forecourt sign on January 22, 2024 in Southend, United Kingdom.
John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • BP shares jumped at the market open, following weekend reports that activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in the struggling oil major.
  • The company has declined to comment on the reports, which do not specify the size of the stake accrued by Paul Singer's hedge fund. CNBC has reached out to Elliott Management for comment.

BP shares jumped at the market open following weekend reports that activist investor Elliott Management has built a stake in the struggling oil major and could pressure the energy company to shift gears on its core oil and gas businesses.

BP stock was up 7.14% at 8:41 a.m. London time.

The British oil major, which is set to unveil its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, last month issued a trading update warning of higher corporate costs, lower fourth-quarter realized refining margins and one-off charges linked to its bio-ethanol acquisition.

This breaking news story is being updated.

