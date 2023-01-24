The lights have gone out at this disco.

After nearly 20 years, frontman Brendon Urie has announced that Panic! At The Disco will be splitting up following their upcoming European and UK tour, which is scheduled to end in March.

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey…" the musician wrote on Instagram Jan. 24. "Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way."

While this might be the end for the band, Brendon, 35, revealed that it's the start of a new chapter in his life as well: He's expecting his first child with wife Sarah, 35.

"We've been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard," the singer added. "Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure."

He continued, "That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

Brendon went on to share his gratitude for the fans.

"Thank you all for your immense support over the years," he said. "I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you've been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together."

His note concluded, "I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing."

Panic! At The Disco formed in 2004 alongside co-founders Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. Brendon was the final original member remaining in the band.