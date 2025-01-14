Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Budget deficit rose in December and is now 40% higher than it was a year ago

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

A view from the United States Department of the Treasury building in Washington DC, United States on December 30, 2024. The US Treasury Department was cyberattacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor in early December. 
Celal Gunes | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • The three-month fiscal year 2025 deficit rose to $710.9 billion, some $200 billion more than the comparable period in the prior year, or 39.4%.
  • Rising financing costs along with continued spending growth and declining tax receipts have combined to send deficits spiraling and have pushed the national debt past the $36 trillion mark.

The federal budget sank further into red ink during December, leaving the first fiscal quarter deficit nearly 40% higher than it was the prior year.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

For the final calendar month of 2024, the shortfall totaled $86.7 billion, which actually represented a 33% decline for the same period a year prior, according to a Treasury Department report Tuesday. However, that brought the three-month fiscal year total to $710.9 billion, some $200 billion more than the comparable period in the prior year, or 39.4%.

Rising financing costs along with continued spending growth and declining tax receipts have combined to send deficits spiraling, pushing the national debt past the $36 trillion mark.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Though short-term Treasury yields have held fairly steady over the past month, rates at the far end of the duration curve have surged. The benchmark 10-year note most recently yielded close to 4.8%, or about 0.4 percentage point above where it was a month ago.

At the same time, outlays during the first quarter were 11% higher than a year ago while receipts fell by 2%.

Interest on the national debt has totaled $308.4 billion in fiscal 2025, up 7% from a year ago. Financing costs are projected to top $1.2 trillion for the full year, which would top 2024's record.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

There are 3 reasons it's hard to make friends when you're older, says author Mel Robbins: ‘You can't force those things'

news 47 mins ago

Crypto ETFs have big innovation opportunity in 2025, but demand may be weak

The government this year has spent more on interest payments than any other category but Social Security, defense and health care.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us