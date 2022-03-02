Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Baidu Inc

Bullish Bets on Baidu: Options Traders Pounce on Big Earnings Beat

By Tyler Bailey, CNBC

Jason Lee | Reuters

Options traders are wasting no time capitalizing on Baidu's major earnings beat, making a blizzard of bullish bets that the Chinese tech giant could be primed for a comeback.

Like many of its peers, Baidu has been in a long and precipitous decline, dropping more than 48% in the past 12 months. However, the stock has fared slightly better than the KWEB ETF that tracks the broader Chinese technology stock space, which is down nearly 65% in that same time period.

Now, traders see that relative outperformance turning into meaningful upside.

"[Baidu] traded four times its average daily call volume, over 50,000 contracts in total. A lot of that was short-dated upside call buying, but one of the more active contracts seeing opening activity was the April 170-calls," Michael Khouw, chief investment officer at Optimize Advisors, said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

"We saw over 3,200 of those trading for just over $9.50. Buyers of those calls are obviously betting the stock will exceed that strike price by at least the premium they spent," said Khouw, "and that would be an increase of over 10% over the course of the next six weeks."

Baidu has since given up some of those post-earnings gains after reporting before the bell on Tuesday, trading down nearly 5% in Wednesday's session.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Business 35 mins ago

Cramer Says Investors Should Stick to Procter & Gamble: The ‘Safest of Safety Stocks'

Business 36 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Rio Tinto Is a Buy

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Baidu IncBIDUOptionsOptions ActionKraneShares CSI China Internet ETF USD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us