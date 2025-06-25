Bumble jumps 26% as dating company plans to axe 30% of workforce

Bumble shares rallied after the company said it plans to lay off 30% of its workforce, or about 240 roles.

The dating app maker estimates that the reductions will help it save $40 million annually.

Founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who stepped down as CEO at the beginning of 2024, returned to the role earlier this year.

The layoffs will result in $13 million to $18 million in charges for the company hitting in the third and fourth quarters of this year. Management estimates that the reductions will help the company save $40 million annually.

A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC that the layoffs were "not made lightly."

"Our focus now is on moving forward in a way that strengthens our core business, continues to serve our members effectively, and positions us for future growth," they wrote.

Bumble said the cuts are part of a reconfiguration of its "operating structure to optimize execution on its strategic priorities." The company plans to invest savings into new product and technology development.

Shares of the dating app company have plunged since their debut on the public markets in 2021. Its market value has plummeted from $7.7 billion to about $538 million as of Tuesday's close.

Along with the job cuts, Bumble updated its previously announced forecast for the current quarter.

The company now expects revenues to range between $244 million and $249 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $88 million and $93 million.

That's up from the $235 million to $243 million in revenue and $79 million to $84 million in adjusted EBITDA forecast with Bumble's first-quarter results last month.