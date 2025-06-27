Money Report

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sues Fox News for $787 million, alleging defamation

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during an address on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
Office of California Governor via AP
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News seeking damages of at least $787 million.
  • The Democratic governor accuses the conservative news network of allegedly defaming him in its reporting of a phone call he had with President Donald Trump.
  • "No more lies," Newsom wrote in a tweet that announced his lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware, where Fox News is incorporated.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Fox News on Friday, seeking damages of at least $787 million from the conservative network for allegedly defaming him in its reporting of a phone call he had with President Donald Trump.

"No more lies," Newsom wrote in a tweet that announced his lawsuit, which was filed in Delaware, where Fox News is incorporated.

The amount of the damages that Newsom is demanding is almost exactly the amount that Fox Corp. and its cable networks, among them Fox News, agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems in April 2023 to settle Dominion's lawsuit in Delaware alleging that the networks defamed the company by falsely claiming its machines swayed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"If Fox News wants to lie to the American people on Donald Trump's behalf, it should face consequences — just like it did in the Dominion case," Newsom told Politico in a statement on the suit.

"Until Fox is willing to be truthful, I will keep fighting against their propaganda machine," the Democrat told the news outlet.

CNBC has requested comment from Fox News on Newsom's lawsuit.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

