Caroline Ellison seeks to duck prison sentence for role in FTX collapse

Lawyers for Caroline Ellison say the former Alameda Research CEO shouldn't go to prison for her role in the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire.

Ellison was the star witness for the Department of Justice in its prosecution of FTX founder Bankman-Fried, who was also an ex-boyfriend.

Ellison's attorneys suggested in a filing that their client should be sentenced to time served and supervised release because of her swift cooperation with the government.

Lawyers for Caroline Ellison, the star witness in the prosecution of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, are recommending no prison time for their client's role in the implosion of the crypto empire that was run by her former boss and ex-boyfriend.

In a court filing Tuesday night, the attorneys said that, at most, Ellison should be sentenced to time served and supervised release because of her swift return to the U.S. from FTX's Bahamas headquarters in 2022 and her choice to voluntarily cooperate with the U.S. attorney's office and financial regulators in helping them understand what went wrong at FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over Bankman-Fried's case, cited Ellison's testimony when he decided in March to sentence the FTX founder to 25 years behind bars.

Ellison, who ran Alameda Research, agreed to a plea deal in December 2022, a month after FTX spiraled into bankruptcy. Unlike Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of all seven criminal fraud charges against him, Ellison pleaded guilty to conspiracy and financial fraud charges, rather than go to trial.

The Tuesday filing also refers to the recommendation of the court's Probation Department that Ellison be given a sentence of "time served with three years of supervised release" as a credit to her "extraordinary cooperation with the government" and "her otherwise unblemished record." Lawyers added that the department's presentence report, which referenced numerous character testimonials speaking to Ellison's ethics and integrity, also recommended that she not be fined.

"Caroline poses no risk of recidivism and presents no threat to public safety," the filing says. "It would therefore promote respect for the law to grant leniency in recognition of Caroline's early disclosure of the crimes, her unmitigated acceptance of responsibility for them, and — most importantly — her extensive cooperation with the government."

In the filing, FTX CEO John Ray, who has been guiding the crypto firm through bankruptcy proceedings, describes Ellison's cooperation as "valuable" in helping his team protect and preserve "hundreds of millions of dollars" in assets. He added that she has worked with his advisors to provide information regarding private keys to cryptocurrency wallets that contain "estate assets, DeFi positions, FTX exchange internal account information, the use of third-party exchanges for pre-petition trading, and pre-petition auditing practices."

The 67-page document describe large swaths of Ellison's life, starting from her earliest days in Boston and stretching into her protracted and troubled romance with Bankman-Fried. In that time, she "moved around the globe at his direction, first to Hong Kong and later the Bahamas," and "worked long, stressful, Adderall-fueled hours," the filing says.

Bankman-Fried forced Ellison into a sort-of isolation, culminating in her moral compass being "warped," the lawyers say. At his direction, Ellison helped "steal billions," all while living "in dread, knowing that a disastrous collapse was likely, but fearing that disentangling herself would only hasten that collapse."

"Bankman-Fried convinced her to stay, telling her she was essential to the survival of the business, and that he loved her," all "while also perversely demonstrating that he considered her not good enough to be seen in public with him at high-profile events," the filing says.

An attorney for Bankman-Fried didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The document makes a point of noting that she has "drawn comfort from a new partner," whose name is omitted from the document, but whom her friends recognize as "supportive and a positive, grounding influence." She's also written a novel, that's "unrelated to the facts of this case."

Ellison, who turns 30 in November, has a sentencing hearing on Sept. 24, in the same courthouse where she took the stand for several days in Bankman-Fried's trial. Her former roommates and ex-FTX executives, Nishad Singh and Gary Wang, will be sentenced in October and November, respectively.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.