Cartier owner Richemont sales rise 10% in December quarter despite ongoing China weakness

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Shoppers pass a Cartier luxury store, operated by Cie. Financiere Richemont SA, in the Galeries Lafayette SA luxury department store in Paris, France.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cartier owner Richemont on Thursday reported a 10% increase in fiscal third-quarter sales even as China demand weighed, in a positive signal for the health of Europe's luxury sector over the holiday shopping period.

Sales rose to 6.2 billion euros ($6.38 billion) at constant exchange rates in the three months to the end of December, which the Swiss luxury brand dubbed its "highest ever" quarterly sales figure. That was well above 1% increase expected by analysts in a consensus cited by RBC, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

