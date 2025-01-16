Cartier owner Richemont sales rise 10% in December quarter despite ongoing China weakness

Cartier owner Richemont on Thursday reported a 10% increase in fiscal third-quarter sales even as China demand weighed, in a positive signal for the health of Europe's luxury sector over the holiday shopping period.

Sales rose to 6.2 billion euros ($6.38 billion) at constant exchange rates in the three months to the end of December, which the Swiss luxury brand dubbed its "highest ever" quarterly sales figure. That was well above 1% increase expected by analysts in a consensus cited by RBC, according to Reuters.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.