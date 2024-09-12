Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CEO of Ford's highly profitable Pro business to retire

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Ted Cannis, chief executive officer of Ford Pro, speaks during an interview in New York, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The head of Ford's highly profitable "Pro" commercial and fleet business will retire at the end of this month, the company said Thursday.
  • The automaker said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis will be replaced on an interim basis by Andrew Frick, president of Ford's traditional "Blue" operations.

DETROIT — The head of Ford Motor's highly profitable "Pro" commercial and fleet business will retire at the end of this month, the company said Thursday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The automaker said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis, who has spent 35 years with the company, will be replaced on an interim basis by Andrew Frick, president of Ford's traditional "Blue" operations, until the company announces a new leader.

"Ted's energy and passion for customers has been instrumental in building Ford Pro into a business that's tracking towards $70 billion in revenue this year – a Fortune 100-size company in its own right," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Ford Pro has been a profit-driver for the automaker. It has raked in about $18.7 billion in adjusted earnings and $184.5 billion in revenue since 2021, assisting in offsetting losses of its electric vehicles business.

Such results led Wall Street to praise the business, as analysts have called it a "hidden gem" and Ford's "Ferrari," referring to the highly profitable Italian sports car manufacturer.

Read more

Ford turns 'dirty' business into a profit driver. GM and Stellantis are taking notice

Ford CEO tells Wall Street to forget Tesla, says 'Pro' business is the future of the auto industry

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Airbus Ventures launches $155 million fund focused on deep tech, including space

news 22 mins ago

The biggest red flag in a job interview, according to hiring expert of 20 years

Cannis also led Ford Customer Service Division, which handles global parts, services, accessories and vehicle customization for Ford dealers and customers worldwide.

Daniel Justo, who currently serves as chief financial office of Ford Blue, will begin overseeing the operations upon Cannis' retirement.

"It's been the most thrilling and rewarding chapter of my career to lead Ford Pro and FCSD," Cannis said in a release. "Ford Pro is a profitably growing business with unmatched scale, talent, and the best dealers and upfitters – all to serve the people and businesses who keep our economy and communities humming. I can't wait to watch Ford Pro and FCSD continue to innovate and grow."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us