ChargePoint shares fall after EV charging operator announces $232 million raise

EV charging network operator ChargePoint said it's raising $232 million via stock sales.

Shares were down mid-morning.

Shares of EV charging network operator ChargePoint Holdings were trading lower on Wednesday after the company said it's raising $232 million via stock sales.

Shares were down about 8% as of mid-morning trading.

ChargePoint said in a statement that a group of institutional investors has agreed to purchase $175 million in newly issued stock. The company also disclosed that it has raised $57 million during the current fiscal quarter via its existing "at-the-market" stock offering facility, for a total of $232 million in new funds.

CFO Rex Jackson said in a statement that the new funds, together with a recently secured credit line, will support the company into early 2025.

"These raises and our recently announced $150M revolving credit facility are consistent with our announced capital strategy to bolster our balance sheet," Jackson said, adding that the company has no further plans to offer stock via its at-the-market facility.

ChargePoint also disclosed that it has altered the terms of a prior $300 million convertible notes deal to give the company another year to pay back the funding but straps it with higher interest payments.

ChargePoint's shares closed at $4.49 on Tuesday, down about 53% since the beginning of 2023.