Charts Suggest Investors Should Buy These 3 Stocks Into Weakness, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to buy shares of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft if they decline.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Apple, Tesla and Microsoft might flatline for a bit here, or even pull back slightly," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to buy shares of Apple, Tesla and Microsoft if they decline.

"The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that Apple, Tesla and Microsoft might flatline for a bit here, or even pull back slightly as they brush up against resistance levels, but she recommends buying them into any weakness and believes their charts remain long-term bullish," the "Mad Money" host said.

Boroden decided to focus on Apple, Tesla and Microsoft after seeing a bullish pattern of higher highs and higher lows in the stocks, along with a five-day and 13-day exponential moving average crossover, according to Cramer.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To start his explanation of Boroden's analysis, Cramer first examined Apple's daily chart.

Boroden noted that Apple's last rally appears to have created a ceiling of resistance at around $173, and that ceiling needs to be cleared before Apple's run-up can continue, Cramer said.

He added that Boroden believes if Apple can rally less than a dollar and stay up, the price could then go up to $197.60 — a price target she calculated using Fibonacci ratios. Boroden and other market technicians use the Fibonacci strategy to spot patterns that can signal when a stock or other security could change directions.

Boroden also sees five Fibonacci timing cycles coming due between today and Friday, which means Apple's more likely to change its trajectory during that period. In other words, the iPhone-maker's stock could be heading for a decline.

However, if it remains intact, the long-term chart is still bullish, according to Boroden.

For more analysis, watch the full video of Cramer's explanation below.

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple and Microsoft.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com