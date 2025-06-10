Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

ChatGPT is down for some users

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

[CNBC] ChatGPT is down for some users
Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • ChatGPT was down Tuesday for some users, with more than 1,400 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.
  • The artificial intelligence chatbot gave some users a "Too many concurrent requests" message, or would not answer questions.

ChatGPT was down Tuesday for some users on Tuesday, with more than 1,500 outage reports on Downdetector, a site that logs user reports of internet issues.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The artificial intelligence chatbot gave some users a "Too many concurrent requests" message, or would not answer questions.

CNBC has reached out to OpenAI for more information on ChatGPT's functionality.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

OpenAI announced Monday that it reached $10 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Last year, the company had around $5.5 billion in ARR but reported a loss of about $5 billion.

ChatGPT rolled out an update to Advanced Voice for paid users on Saturday. The feature improves "intonation and naturalness, making interactions feel more fluid and human-like," according to the release notes.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

2 expert-approved ways to improve your resume, based on your job search

news 51 mins ago

Couples who follow 1 simple rule tend to fight less and be happier in the long run, says relationship expert

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us