OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for IOS, Android Coming Soon

ChatGPT is the best-known example of a "large language model," a type of machine learning application that trains on terabytes of data to be able to return output of long paragraphs or computer code that looks like a human wrote it.

OpenAI launched a ChatGPT iPhone app on Thursday, its CTO Mira Murati said on Twitter. An Android version is coming soon, she said.

The app is the first official mobile application for ChatGPT, a software program that gained over 100 million users quickly after it launched last year and forced the technology industry to quickly adapt and invest in next-generation artificial intelligence applications.

In screenshots on Apple's App Store, OpenAI says that the app can answer questions such as, "what are unique custom birthday gifts ideas for my coffee-loving mom" or explain how to politely decline an invite to a concert. The ChatGPT app also accepts voice input, the company said in a blog post.

ChatGPT was previously available online on OpenAI's website, as well as through an application interface used to build third-party apps. Apple's App Store has previously hosted several apps that use OpenAI's software, but none were from OpenAI itself.

The app is free, although it includes a $20 per month in-app purchase through Apple for ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI's subscription that offers additional features.

The app is only available in the U.S. for now, Murati said.