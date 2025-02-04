Money Report

China to levy additional tariffs of up to 15% on select U.S. imports starting Feb. 10

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

China's finance ministry said Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of 15% on coal and liquified natural gas imports from the U.S. and 10% higher duties on crude oil, farm equipment and certain cars, starting Feb. 10.

The tariffs announcement comes as the additional blanket 10% U.S. tariffs on Chinese exports came into effect on Tuesday.

China reiterated that the 10% additional tariff that U.S. President Donald Trump has levied on Chinese goods "seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," according to a CNBC translation of the statement in Chinese.

In a separate statement Tuesday, Chinese commerce ministry and customs officials announced to impose export controls on items related to tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

