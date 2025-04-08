Money Report

China says it will ‘fight to the end' after Trump threatens 50% higher tariffs

By Anniek Bao, CNBC

The Chinese flag flies in Tiananmen square, as seen from the Great Hall of the People where meetings of the National People’s Congress continued in Beijing on March 6, 2025.
Greg Baker | Afp | Getty Images

China's Commerce Ministry said it "resolutely opposes" U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of escalating tariffs, and vowed to take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests.

The comments came after Trump said he would impose an additional 50% duty on U.S. imports from China Wednesday, if Beijing does not withdraw the 34% tariff it imposed on American products last week.

"The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake," the statement said, according to a CNBC translation. "China will never accept it. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

