China says it's evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate talks on trade

China said it is evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate trade negotiations, potentially paving the way for the world's two largest economies to start talks to resolve a trade war that has rumbled financial markets and cast a pall on global economic activity.

Senior U.S. officials have reached out recently "through relevant parties multiple times," hoping to start negotiations with China on tariffs, a spokesperson for the commerce ministry said in a statement Friday.

While assessing the situation, Chinese authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to "correct its wrongdoings" by removing all unilateral tariffs. Failure to do so would indicate "an outright lack of sincerity" from Washington and "further compromise mutual trust," according to a CNBC translation.

"If the U.S. wants to talk, it should show its sincerity and be prepared to correct its wrong practices and cancel the unilateral tariffs," according to the statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs of 145% on imported Chinese goods this year, prompting China to impose retaliatory levies of 125%. So far, both sides have sought to blunt the economic impact of tariffs by granting exemptions on certain critical products.

