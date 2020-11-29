Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

China Says Official Manufacturing PMI for November Is 52.1 — Beating Expectations

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC

Stringer | AFP | Getty Images
  • China said on Monday that manufacturing activity expanded for the ninth straight month in November.
  • The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for this month came in at 52.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
  • That's better than the 51.5 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and October's official reading of 51.4.

China said on Monday that manufacturing activity expanded for the ninth straight month in November as the world's second-largest economy continues to recover from a slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November came in at 52.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. That's better than the 51.5 forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and October's official reading of 51.4.

Money Report

3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Little Changed as China Says Its Manufacturing Activity Grew in November

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Biden Will Likely Require Walking Boot for Several Weeks After Fracturing Foot

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. PMI readings are sequential and show month-on-month expansion or contraction.

China, where cases of Covid-19 were first detected, is among the few economies expected to continue growing this year — but at a much slow pace. The International Monetary Fund has forecast the Chinese economy to expand by 1.9% in 2020, slowing from the 6.1% last year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinaMarkets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us