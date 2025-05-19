Money Report

China says U.S. undermined trade talks with Huawei chip warning

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss on the day of a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 10, 2025.
Keystone/eda/martial Trezzini | Via Reuters
  • China accused the United States of undermining the two countries' preliminary trade agreement reached in Geneva, Switzerland.
  • The remarks came in response to a U.S. industry warning against using Chinese chips, "including specific Huawei Ascend chips."
  • "If the U.S. insists on its own way and continues to substantially damage China's interests, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

China on Monday accused the United States of undermining the two countries' preliminary trade agreement after the U.S. issued an industry warning against using Chinese chips.

Beijing has "demanded" that the Trump administration "correct its mistakes," calling the guidance from the U.S. Commerce Department "discriminatory" and "market distorting."

"China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its wrong practices and stop discriminatory measures against China," a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce told a reporter, according to a Google translation of the remarks.

"If the U.S. insists on its own way and continues to substantially damage China's interests, China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the spokesperson said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

