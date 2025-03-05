China to raise defense spending by 7.2% in 2025 to ‘firmly safeguard' national security

China on Wednesday increased its defense spending by 7.2% this year, the same growth rate as in the prior two years, as Beijing seeks to "firmly safeguard" its national security.

The increased defense budget, well above China's economic growth target for this year of roughly 5%, comes as Western governments seek to ratchet up military spending to bolster their own security.

The European Union announced Tuesday that it could mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion) to shore up support for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

China on Wednesday increased its defense spending by 7.2% this year, the same growth rate as in the prior two years, as Beijing seeks to "firmly safeguard" its national security.

In an official government report due to be released in parliament, China proposed a national defense budget of 1.78 trillion yuan ($244.99 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year.

The increased defense budget, well above China's economic growth target for this year of roughly 5%, comes as Western governments seek to ratchet up military spending to bolster their own security.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The European Union announced Tuesday that it could mobilize as much as 800 billion euros ($841 billion) to shore up support for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion. The move followed reports that the U.S. had abruptly paused military aid to Ukraine.

China budgeted a 7.2% increase in defense spending to 1.67 trillion yuan last year, the same growth rate as in the prior year. Beijing had increased spending by 7.1% in 2022 and 6.8% in 2021, according to official data.

When asked on Tuesday about China's defense spending, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People's Congress, told reporters that "peace needs to be safeguarded with strength."

That's according to an official translation of his Mandarin-language remarks.

China's defense expenditure as share of GDP has been held under 1.5 percent for many years, Lou said, adding that this rate of spending is lower than the global average.

China remains the world's second largest military spender behind the U.S. which has set the military budget for 2025 at $850 billion.

Separately, expenditures earmarked for public security this year was raised by 7.3%, the official statement showed, a sharp increase compared with the 1.4% rise last year.

— CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.