China's ‘growing authoritarianism' poses a global challenge, Taiwan's President Lai warns

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has cautioned that China's "growing authoritarianism" will not stop with the island, and that it poses a challenge at the "global level."

Lai was speaking at the annual Ketagalan Forum, a dialogue focusing on security issues in the Indo-Pacific. It was attended by representatives from several countries including the U.S., India, Japan, Australia and Canada.

"We are all fully aware that China's growing authoritarianism will not stop with Taiwan, nor is Taiwan the only target of China's economic pressures," Lai said, adding that this authoritarianism is becoming "more aggressive."

"It's now a challenge at the global level," Lai emphasized, calling for countries to cooperate and curtail China's efforts.

His comments come as China has been ramping up military activity in the South China Sea.

"China intends to change the rules-based international order. That is why democratic countries must come together and take concrete action," the Taiwanese president said.

Last weekend, China's Ministry of Transport said it carried out a maritime patrol and law enforcement operation in the Taiwan Straits aimed at "enhancing traffic management and emergency rescue capabilities."

In May, after Lai was sworn in, China's military conducted two days of drills around Taiwan as an act of "punishment" to the island's "separatist acts."

Tensions between China and the Philippines have also been escalating in the Spratly Islands for months. Recently, vessels from the two countries collided near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

Following the vessel collision, Beijing's actions drew condemnation from Philippine allies, with the U.S. reaffirming its mutual defense pact with the Philippines.

"Such actions are intended to intimidate China's neighbors and undermine regional peace and stability," said Lai.

China had dismissed the outcome of Taiwan's elections in January that brought Lai to power, saying the ruling Democratic Progressive Party did not represent the mainstream public.

Beijing maintains that the self-governed island of Taiwan is part of its territory.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.