China's premier tells Davos that innovation shouldn't be used to restrict other nations

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that tech innovations should not be used as a way to restrict or contain other countries.

"To keep the competition healthy and bring out the greatest vitality, the only way is to enhance cooperation," Li said Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping Davos this year. His U.S. counterpart Joe Biden has likewise not attended event since he became president.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

— CNBC's Jenni Reid contributed to this report.