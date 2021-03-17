Chinese Streaming Company Bilibili to Raise Around $3 Billion in Hong Kong Listing

Chinese video platform Bilibili could raise around $3 billion in its upcoming secondary listing in Hong Kong.

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese video platform Bilibili could raise around $3 billion in its upcoming secondary listing in Hong Kong.

The company said Wednesday that it would sell 25,000,000 shares as part of the offering. Of those shares, 750,000 will be offered to retail investors and the remaining 24,250,000 to institutional investors.

Bilibili said the shares for retail investors will not be set higher than 988 Hong Kong dollars ($127.22), but the stock being sold to institutional investors could be set at a higher price.

At the 988 Hong Kong dollar price, Bilibili could raise 24.7 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.18 billion). The company will set the final offer price on or around March 23, it said.

Bilibili, which is currently listed on the Nasdaq, is aimed at China's younger generations, and mobile games is among its largest revenue drivers. Bilibili also hosts live broadcasts during which users can buy virtual items and has a premium membership program. It also makes money from advertising.

The company is the latest U.S.-listed Chinese technology company to raise money in Hong Kong, following the likes of Alibaba, JD.com and NetEase. And on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC, that Baidu has priced the shares for its Hong Kong secondary listing at 252 Hong Kong dollars, which would raise around $3.1 billion for the search giant.

In October, CNBC reported Bilibili's secondary listing could raise up to $1.5 billion. Then that figure jumped to over $2 billion as Bilibili's Nasdaq-listed shares continued to rally. In fact, the stock is up over 400% over the last 12 months, which is a potential reason to the higher fundraising ambition.

Bilibili said that it will use the proceeds from the listing for a number of activities including to support user growth and expand its content.

