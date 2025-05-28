Money Report

Chip software stocks sink on report Trump ordered halt to China sales

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

The Synopsys headquarters in Mountain View, California, on April 13, 2022.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of chip design software makers Cadence and Synopsys tumbled in Wednesday trading after The Financial Times reported that the White House told them to stop selling to clients in China.

The Bureau of Industry and Security under the U.S. Commerce Department sent letters to both companies and to Siemens, the newspaper said.

Representatives of Cadence and Synopsys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report follows the Trump administration's decision to get rid of a rule to limit export of artificial intelligence processors to China. Nvidia celebrated the change. But it's not clear how forthcoming policy from administration might affect Nvidia's business. Nvidia reports results after the bell on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the Bureau of Industry and Security issued a warning about using Huawei Ascend AI chips, saying organizations that adopt them could be subject to enforcement action.

Read The Financial Times' full report here.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

