Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Churchill Downs CEO says interest in the Kentucky Derby is strong despite global uncertainty

By Contessa Brewer, CNBC and Jessica Golden, CNBC

Mystik Dan, with Brian Hernandez Jr. up, right, wins the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, in a three-way photo finish over second place Sierra Leone and third place Forever Young at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. 
Alex Slitz | Lexington Herald-leader | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
  • Churchill Downs has paused a $900 million capital improvement project due to global uncertainty.
  • CEO Bill Carstanjen said this year's Kentucky Derby on Saturday is on pace to match last year's in terms of demand.
  • Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby after a three-year ban.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, waning consumer confidence and tariffs that could cause construction costs to rise.

Churchill Downs has paused a $900 million capital improvement project at its storied race track in Louisville, Kentucky, the site of the world's most famous horse race.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

CEO Bill Carstanjen blamed tariffs for putting construction on hold.

"We weren't sure what things were going to cost. Whenever you build something, you got to be very careful on the cost side, because you need to get a return on your capital," Carstanjen told CNBC.

But where demand and fan enthusiasm is concerned, Carstanjen said it's on pace to match that of last year. International participation at the Derby has never been higher, he said, with the race set to be broadcast in a record 170 territories.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Trump's tax package could include ‘SALT' deduction relief. Here's who stands to benefit

news 27 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

This year also marks a return for famed horse trainer Bob Baffert, following a three-year-suspension from Churchill Downs properties after his horse Medina Spirit won the Derby in 2021 but failed a drug test.

This year Baffert's horses are Rodriguez (12-1) and the juvenile champion, Citizen Bull.

It's a new chapter for the two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer and for the Churchill Downs CEO, who oversaw Baffert's temporary banishment.

"Bob earned his way into this event. He earned his way into this race," Carstanjen told CNBC. "He's welcomed back. This is America. Everybody gets second chances."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us