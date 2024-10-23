Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coca-Cola tops earnings estimates, as higher prices offset sluggish demand

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Vintage Coca-Cola bottles are seen in a shop window in Manhattan, New York City, on July 15, 2024.
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • Coca-Cola posted earnings and revenue that topped expectations.
  • Higher prices helped to offset sluggish demand for beverages.

Coca-Cola on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 77 cents adjusted vs. 74 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.95 billion adjusted vs. $11.60 billion expected

Coke reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.85 billion, or 66 cents per share, down from $3.09 billion, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Boeing is set to report earnings for first time under CEO Ortberg. Here's what Wall Street expects to hear

news 12 mins ago

Stripe's $1.1 billion deal for crypto firm Bridge marks much-needed win for VCs

Adjusted net sales of $11.95 billion were roughly flat from a year earlier.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us