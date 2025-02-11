Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coca-Cola sales easily top estimates as global demand rises

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” outside of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC
  • Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
  • The beverage giant reported net sales growth of 6% for the quarter, fueled by rising demand for its drinks.

Coca-Cola on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, as global demand for its drinks rose.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Shares of the company climbed more than 3% in premarket trading.

Here's what Coca-Cola reported for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
  • Earnings per share: 55 cents adjusted vs. 52 cents expected
  • Revenue: $11.54 billion vs. $10.68 billion expected

The beverage giant reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share, up from $1.97 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring charges, refranchising gains and other items, Coke earned 55 cents per share.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Super Micro's roller coaster continues into earnings with 59% stock pop in past week

news 44 mins ago

Affirm plans to bring Buy Now, Pay Later debit cards to more users through deal with FIS

Net sales rose 6% to $11.54 billion.

Organic revenue, which strips out acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, climbed 14% in the quarter. Most of the increase came from pricing, but the company did see higher demand, unlike many consumer companies including rival PepsiCo.

Coke's unit case volume grew 2%, reversing last quarter's decline. The metric strips out the impact of pricing and foreign currency to reflect demand. The company attributed its increasing volume to growing demand in China, Brazil and the U.S.

The company's sparkling soft drinks segment, which includes its namesake soda, saw volume rise 2% in the quarter. Coke Zero Sugar's volume climbed 13% during the period.

Coke's water, sports, coffee and tea division reported 2% volume growth. Both water, which includes its Smartwater brand, and tea reported increasing demand, but sports drinks and coffee volume both declined in the quarter.

Coke's juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages division saw volume shrink 1%. The company said declines in Europe, the Middle East and Africa offset growth in North America.

Looking to 2025, Coke projects organic revenue will grow 5% to 6%. The company also expects comparable earnings per share will rise 2% to 3%, which includes a 6% to 7% headwind from currency exchange and a slight headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us