Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Coinbase says SEC dropping enforcement case as CEO calls for end to ‘bogus' actions against crypto

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21st, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC

Coinbase announced Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to drop its enforcement case against the company, pending the approval of the regulator's commissioners.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Shares of Coinbase rose 4% in premarket trading.

In 2023, the SEC charged Coinbase with operating an unregistered securities exchange and for failing to properly register its crypto staking program. However, the case was started under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. The commission is expected to take a more friendly stance to the crypto industry under President Donald Trump and Paul Atkins, the current nominee for SEC chair.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" said that the company will not pay any fine. He said the agreement to end the case marks a "huge day" for Coinbase and the crypto industry at large.

"I think it's a really important signal that, [after] a small group of activists in this prior administration who tried to unlawfully attack this industry, we're going to be able to turn the page on that and finally get some regulatory clarity in America," Armstrong said.

"I hope that they'll dismiss all the bogus cases, frankly, and it will be a domino effect for the rest of the industry," he continued.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Energy drink stock Celsius pops more than 30% on big quarterly results, Alani Nu acquisition

news 44 mins ago

UnitedHealth tumbles 12% on WSJ report the DOJ is investigating Medicare billing practices

An SEC spokesperson declined to comment on Coinbase's announcement Friday.

President Trump embraced crypto during his presidential campaign, attending the 2024 Bitcoin Conference and receiving financial donations from industry leaders. The president signed an executive order on Jan. 23 to establish a working group to draw up a regulatory framework for the crypto industry.

A key issue in the charges against Coinbase, and several other crypto cases under Gensler, was whether certain crypto assets counted as securities. The SEC argued that some crypto assets fell under existing securities laws, and therefore required additional registration and disclosure, while crypto exchanges and other digital asset firms pushed for a new set of rules.

Crypto rallied in the aftermath of Trump's election, with bitcoin breaking the $100,000 level for the first time. So-called meme coins have also seen a spike in popularity since the election, including a Trump coin pushed by the president shortly before his inauguration.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us