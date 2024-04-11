Constellation Brands CEO explains sales weakness in wine and spirits: ‘we spread ourselves a little too thin'

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday how the company plans to improve its wine and spirits division, saying it will focus on "critical brands" in the segment.

The company is primarily known for its beer business, which includes popular brands like Modelo, Corona and Pacifico.

Constellation Brands CEO Bill Newlands told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday how the company plans to improve its wine and spirits division, which saw its net sales decline during the most recent quarter.

"We're going to put a lot more focus on the critical brands, brands like the Prisoner, and Meiomi, and High West, and Mi Campo, as examples. We're also going to make sure that we focus our attention on execution," Newlands said. "I think we spread ourselves a little too thin in the past year."

Constellation Brands is primarily known for its popular beer offerings, including Modelo, Corona and Pacifico. Despite shortcomings with its wine and spirits business, the company's quarterly earnings report showed strength in beer sales. Management also indicated that much of its success over the past fiscal year is due to its beer segment.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Newlands also expressed confidence in Sam Glaetzer, the new leader of Constellation Brands' wine and spirits business. He said Glaetzer has "over 30 years in the business," and the company is looking forward to what he brings to the table.

Constellation Brands is seeing success and growth in its Pacifico Brand, Newlands added. He noted that Pacifico is very popular in California, but it's also starting to grow on the east coast, including with "beach markets" in Florida and New Jersey.

"It's very developed on the West Coast, but it's also really starting to express itself around the country," he said. "We're very excited about the long term potential for Pacifico."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Constellation Brands.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com