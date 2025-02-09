Consumer Financial Protection Bureau staff told to work remotely as headquarters is shuttered

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees were told Sunday to work remotely because their Washington, D.C., headquarters would be closed through Feb. 14, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

The memo, from CFPB Chief Operating Officer Adam Martinez, follows an email sent Saturday from newly installed acting CFPB director Russell Vought which instructed staff to suspend nearly all activities of the regulator, including supervising financial firms.

The development comes amid concern about the fate of the CFPB and its staff after operatives from Elon Musk's DOGE arrived at the regulator late last week. The DOGE employees have been given access to CFPB data sources, including staff performance reviews, said people with knowledge of the situation who have asked for anonymity out of fear of reprisal.

Musk, who last year called for the deletion of the CFPB, on Friday posted "CFPB RIP" on his X social media platform.

Besides putting a freeze on nearly all CFPB activity with his inaugural memo, Vought on Saturday posted on X that he was halting the flow of fresh funding to the agency.

"This spigot, long contributing to CFPB's unaccountability, is now being turned off," Vought wrote.



