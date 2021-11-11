COP26 Climate Summit Enters Final Day as Negotiators Urged to Take Radical Action

Follow CNBC's live updates throughout the day as world leaders enter the final day of talks in Glasgow, U.K., at the U.N. climate conference COP26.

All times below are U.S. East Coast time.

World leaders are entering the final day of talks at COP26 in Glasgow, U.K., where they have been urged to take drastic and ambitious action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Multiple pledges have been made throughout the summit, including deals to phase out coal, cut methane emissions and end deforestation. But activists have accused government ministers and corporations of so-called greenwashing and claimed the agreements to come out of COP26 so far aren't enough to address the climate emergency.

8:39 a.m.: COP26 text ‘stronger’ after update, World Resources Institute says

Friday's updated draft of the COP26 text is "stronger and more balanced" than the previous version, Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute, has told CNBC.

"It has stronger elements on adaptation finance and on loss and damage, responding to some of the demands of vulnerable countries," Mountford said in an email. "We are not done yet, but for now, we're hopeful for a good outcome. In the final hours, we need to watch carefully that the text is not weakened."

The draft text urged developed economies to significantly scale up funding and resources to help developed nations adapt to climate change, and called for an accelerated phase out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. It must be agreed by all delegations attending the talks in order to be ratified.

— Chloe Taylor

6:42 a.m.: EU’s Timmermans says climate transcends political differences

Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, told CNBC that COP26 had proven the climate emergency supersedes geopolitics when it comes to international partnerships.

"A couple of days ago, everyone was thinking 'where is China? They're not doing anything'," he said, noting that the country had been having "many issues" with the United States.

"Now they've said, with this joint statement, clearly there's one subject that transcends any political differences we may have, and that's the climate crisis. And we both commit to the 1.5, to tackling methane emissions, to tackling CO2 emissions – that is just a good sign. I'm really grateful for this statement, because it shows that even countries that have serious differences can say this issue should not keep us divided."

— Chloe Taylor

6:41 a.m.: We can reach 1.5 degrees Celsius target next year, EU’s Timmermans says

The Paris Agreement's target to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius can be reached next year, Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, has told CNBC.

"We can say with credibility that we can reach the 1.5 next year. I think that is possible," he told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick on the sidelines of COP26. "[But] we need to prove to the developing world that our efforts on financing are credible – it's not just about the exact amounts of money, it's also about the structures we put into place to make sure the financing will also be coming after 2025."

— Chloe Taylor

3:26 a.m.: New draft COP26 text published

An updated draft of the COP26 text — a document that will give the pledges and agreements made during the summit legal standing — has been published. The document, which outlines COP26 President Alok Sharma's response to the breakthroughs made so far at the summit, stressed "the urgency of enhancing ambition and action in relation to mitigation, adaptation and finance in this critical decade."

It also expressed concern that the current provision of climate finance remained insufficient for developing countries to respond to worsening climate change impacts, and urged developed economies to "urgently and significantly scale up their provision of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building for adaptation." Financial institutions and the private sector were also urged in the document to mobilize funding to help deliver resources at scale that would help to achieve climate plans.

"Limiting global warming to 1.5°C requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions, including reducing global carbon dioxide emissions by 45% by 2030 relative to the 2010 level and to net zero around mid-century," the text said, noting with "deep regret" that developed nations' pledge to mobilize $100 billion annually for climate change mitigation has not yet been met.

The seven-page text, which must be agreed by all delegations attending the talks, also called on an accelerated phase out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies. No firm dates or targets were set on this issue, however. If this reference is not cut from the final agreement, it will be the first time the outcome of an international climate summit has explicitly mentioned fossil fuels.

— Chloe Taylor

2:54 a.m.: COP26 negotiations could run past summit’s final day

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, Alok Sharma — a U.K. lawmaker serving as COP26 President — refused to rule out the possibility that talks on the final agreements from the summit would run into the weekend.

Asked if negotiations would spill over into the weekend, Sharma replied: "Let's see, shall we?"

He added that the text — a series of pledges and deals that will have legal standing — should be published "very soon."

It comes after Sharma told CNBC on Thursday that the U.K. wanted world leaders to be "ambitious" with the commitments they made during the final phase of talks.