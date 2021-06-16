Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
World Markets

Copper Supply Shortfall Could Linger as Green Initiatives Spur Demand, Analyst Says

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Per-Anders Pettersson | Getty Images
  • The underinvestment in copper over the past decade is causing supply problems now, at a time when prices have shot up and green initiatives create higher demand for the metal, says commodity analyst Reid I'Anson of market intelligence firm Kpler.
  • Earlier this year, copper prices hit their highest level in a decade. So far this year, copper prices have risen about 21%.
  • "So a lot of these firms are now realizing that prices are higher and they want to take advantage, but the lead time to get new mines online is going to take quite a long time," he said.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The underinvestment in copper over the past decade is causing supply problems now, at a time when prices have shot up and green initiatives create higher demand for the metal, says commodity analyst Reid I'Anson of market intelligence firm Kpler.

Money Report

Markets 45 mins ago

British Fintech Firm Wise Plans to Go Public in London Via Direct Listing

China 57 mins ago

Baidu Pushes to Put Driverless Taxis on China's Roads, Pledging to Build 1,000 in 3 Years

"A number of producers in this market has grown extremely conservative over the past decade. This has really caused underinvestment to kind of percolate through the supply chain, and obviously now that's creating problems," I'Anson told CNBC on Wednesday.

From electronics to home construction, copper is used extensively in manufacturing and demand for the metal is seen as an economic bellwether. Earlier this year, copper prices hit their highest level in a decade. So far this year, copper prices have risen about 21%.

"So a lot of these firms are now realizing that prices are higher and they want to take advantage, but the lead time to get new mines online is going to take quite a long time," he said.

Looking ahead, the demand for copper is only going to pick up. One key factor is the drive toward sustainability as governments spend more on green initiatives, said I'Anson.

EV stocks are 'overpriced' — but there's a good way to play them, says strategist

BofA picks 3 auto stocks to buy as 'car wars' heat up

Citi upgrades Nio, says growing EV demand in China can lift stock more than 50%

Copper is heavily used in the development of electric vehicles, their infrastructure, as well as in renewable power generation.

"I think that the metal will do quite well, given the fact that you're gonna have a lot of westernized economies ... willing to spend a lot of money to make sure that they are 'greening their economy' and that's going to require a lot of copper input ... moving forward," I'Anson said.

Chile instability a risk to copper

Political instability in Chile, where much of the world's copper is mined, will also contribute to the problem, said I'Anson.

Last month, the country's ruling coalition unexpectedly failed to garner the number of seats needed to draft a new constitution. Last year, Chileans voted to rewrite the country's constitution after mass protests about inequality in 2019.

"You also have some uncertainty around Covid, which is making new investments slower than what was originally expected, say, six to 12 months ago," said I'Anson. "So Chile, which is a key copper producer, is struggling to set a timeline for large investments that need to take place to meet the supply shortfall that is already apparent within this market now."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

World Markets@HG.1Commodity marketsCopper (Jul'21)Sustainable Energy
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us