news

Core inflation rate slows to 3.2% in December, less than expected

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

People walk through Macy’s store in downtown Brooklyn after the company announced it was closing the store along with over 60 others on Jan. 13, 2025 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Prices that consumers pay for a variety of goods and services rose again in December but closed out 2024 with some mildly better news on inflation.

The consumer price index increased 0.4% on the month, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 2.9%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective readings of 0.3% and 2.9%.

However, excluding food and energy, the core CPI annual rate was 3.2%, a notch down from the month before and slightly better than the 3.3% forecast. The core measure rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, also 0.1 percentage point less than expected.

Much of the move higher in the CPI came from a 2.6% gain in energy prices for the month, pushed higher by a 4.4% surge in gasoline. That was responsible for about 40% of the index's gain, according to the BLS. Food prices also rose, up 0.3% for the month.

On an annual basis, food rose 2.5% in 2024 while energy nudged down by 0.5%.

Shelter prices, which comprise about one-third of the CPI weighting, rose by 0.3% but were up 4.6% from a year ago, the smallest one-year gain since January 2022.

Stock market futures surged following the release while Treasury yields tumbled.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

