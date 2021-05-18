Covid Cases Dropping by 5% Or More in Nearly Every U.S. State, Vaccinations Continue to Fall

Covid case counts are declining by 5% or more in nearly every U.S. state as nationwide levels of infections and deaths continue their downward trends.

About 1.8 million vaccinations are being done in the U.S. each day, on average, and 47.5% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

Covid case counts are declining by 5% or more in nearly every U.S. state, a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows, as nationwide levels of infections and deaths continue their downward trends.

An average of about 1.8 million vaccinations are being done in the U.S. each day over the past week, according to federal data, and 47.5% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

U.S. Covid cases

The country is reporting an average of about 32,000 daily infections over the past seven days, down significantly from mid-April levels of more than 71,000 daily cases. That seven-day average of 32,000 is the lowest since late June.

Average daily case counts have fallen by 5% or more in 42 states over the past week, a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data shows. President Joe Biden warned Monday, however, that case numbers could rise once again in U.S. states with low Covid-19 vaccination rates.

U.S. Covid deaths

The latest seven-day average of daily U.S. Covid deaths is 587, down 8% from one week ago, according to Johns Hopkins data.

More than 586,000 total Covid deaths have been reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. vaccine shots administered

The U.S. is averaging about 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pace of daily shots has been on a downward trajectory since its peak level in mid-April as many of those most eager and able to get vaccinated have done so.

U.S. share of the population vaccinated

More than 47% of Americans are at least partially vaccinated, CDC data shows, and about 37% are fully vaccinated.

Among those aged 18 and older, nearly 60% have received at least one shot. Biden recently set a goal of getting 70% of U.S. adults to receive at least one dose by July 4.