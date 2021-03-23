Covid Live Updates: EU Trade Chief Says Region Big Exporter of Vaccines, Claims of Vaccine Nationalism Unfair

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The World Health Organization on Monday said most regions of the world are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases as highly contagious variants spread. Public health officials have expressed concern about countries reopening too quickly as the rise of new, highly contagious variants could reverse progress in the global pandemic.

The U.S. is recording at least 53,400 new Covid-19 cases and at least 970 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

NATO prepares for a 'virus-free' zone for 2021 summit

NATO is planning to get ahead of the European Union's vaccine program and ensure that its staff is "virus-free" for its summit in June, the military alliance's first face-to-face meeting of ministers since 2019, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, medical personnel will begin vaccinating roughly 4,000 people who work at NATO headquarters with around 3,500 AstraZeneca vaccines, the wire service said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his counterparts will meet in person today at NATO headquarters to prepare for the summit, according to Reuters.

—Terri Cullen

U.S. health agency says AstraZeneca may have included ‘outdated information’ in vaccine trial

Chaiwat Subprasom | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

Results from a highly anticipated trial of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may have included "outdated information," according to a U.S. health agency.

The announcement came just one day after the findings of a large U.S. trial showed that the shot provided strong protection among adults of all ages.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board "expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement.

In response, AstraZeneca said: "We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours."

—Sam Meredith

75% of vaccine-eligible population in U.S. could get shots by mid-summer: Morgan Stanley

In an interview with CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange," top-rated biotech analyst Matthew Harrison of Morgan Stanley discusses the pace of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., and concerns about the spread of virus variants.

Putin due to get a Covid shot Tuesday, but Kremlin doesn't say which one

Alexei Nikosky | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to receive a coronavirus shot on Tuesday, but the Kremlin has not confirmed if he will receive the Sputnik V shot.

There are three Russian vaccines and Putin's spokesman on Monday said the president would be vaccinated with one of them.

The vaccination comes as the spotlight falls on the country's vaccine strategy. On Monday, Putin lauded multi-million dollar international sales of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine. But the country's own rollout appears sluggish and contrasts sharply with the high numbers of vaccines destined for the international market.

There have been reports that Russia's own production capacity is low. Putin appeared to nod to this on Monday, saying Russia needed to ramp up vaccine production for domestic use and that supplying domestic needs was a priority, according to Reuters.

—Holly Ellyatt

UK reflects on losses and lockdowns a year later

NurPhoto | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Most would have struggled to conceive that 12 months on, restrictions on public and private life would still be in place across the U.K.

With that reality, there are increasing signs the British public is growing frustrated with the constraints, such as anti-lockdown protests hitting the capital at the weekend.

While the U.K. has laid out a roadmap for the lifting of restrictions — the government aims to ease most Covid curbs by June 21 — there have been signals over the last few days that the government doesn't expect normal life to resume even then.

—Holly Ellyatt

It's highly unfair to accuse the EU of vaccine nationalism, trade chief says

The European Union is "facing a serious situation" in rolling out Covid-19 shots, but it is "highly unfair" to be accused of vaccine nationalism, the region's trade chief told CNBC.

The EU has faced a slew of criticism in recent months, such as being too slow to approve vaccines and blocking exports of Covid-19 shots. At the same time, delivery issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine have hit deployment of shots during the first quarter and there are concerns about whether contractual commitments will be fully respected in the next three months.

"Clearly we are facing a serious situation in vaccine rollout," Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU's trade chief, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." He added, however, that the EU is one of the biggest exporters of Covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

—Silvia Amaro

