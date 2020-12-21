Covid Live Updates: Experts Expect Vaccines to Combat New UK Strain as Shippers Prepare to Move Pfizer, Moderna Drugs at Same Time

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

Congress on Sunday finally reached a deal for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that would send new federal assistance to households, small businesses and health-care providers. Lawmakers are expected to pass the proposal, along with a full-year government spending bill, Monday.

Also over the weekend, several countries announced plans to shut their borders to Britain as news of a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus led the British government to backtrack on plans to let families mix over Christmas. The U.K. is locking down London and other areas in southern England where infections by the Covid mutation are heavily concentrated.

The U.S. is recording at least 215,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,600 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 76.94 million

Global deaths: At least 1.69 million

U.S. cases: More than 17.85 million

U.S. deaths: At least 317,686

Relief deal extends jobless benefits for 11 weeks, pays extra $300

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

A Covid relief deal reached by Congress on Sunday would extend unemployment benefits for 11 weeks and pay an extra $300 a week to all recipients of jobless aid.

The additional unemployment benefits offered by the package will last until mid-March.

The $900 billion compromise legislation, the full text of which hasn't yet been released, comes ahead of a benefits cliff this weekend. Millions of workers will lose jobless benefits through two expiring CARES Act programs unless Congress passes the measure.

Self-employed workers with mixed income would also get an extra $100 a week in aid to counteract low benefit levels.

—Greg Iacurci

About $8 billion for vaccine distribution part of stimulus package

Paul Sancya | Reuters

The Covid-19 relief bill expected to be passed on Monday includes between $8 billion and $9 billion for vaccine distribution, according to summaries released by Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

Those figures — Republicans say $8 billion; Democrats say "nearly" $9 billion — are both higher than the $6 billion allocated in previous proposals, and may meet the $8.4 billion demand made by outside groups representing local health officials.

Funding for the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is a critical element of the country's effort to inoculate the public against the deadly disease, which has already claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S.

The vaccination campaign began in earnest this month after federal regulators approved drugs made by Pfizer and Moderna. As many as 20 million people may be vaccinated by the first week of January, health officials have said.

The stimulus bill also contains $20 million to procure vaccines, which will be provided to the public at no cost, and about $20 billion in funding to states for testing and other Covid-19 mitigation programs.

—Tucker Higgins

Gottlieb says existing Covid vaccines likely to protect against new U.K. virus strain

The existing Covid-19 vaccines will likely provide immunity against the new variant of coronavirus spreading in the United Kingdom, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb.

The virus mutation seems to be more contagious than prior strains, Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box." But the former FDA chief cautioned, "It doesn't seem to have mutated the surface proteins of the virus in a way that they would slip past our vaccines or prior immunity. In fact, we don't think that that's the case."

Gottlieb, also a board member of Pfizer, which makes a Covid-19 vaccine, said the mere fact the coronavirus has evolved during the pandemic is not a surprise.

"Some viruses, like flu, evolve their surface proteins very quickly, and that's why we need a different flu vaccine every season," he said. "Some viruses can't really change their surface proteins, like measles. This [coronavirus] seems to fall someplace in between. It's not going to change its surface proteins very rapidly, that spike protein, but it will change it over time."

— Kevin Stankiewicz

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus and biotech company Illumina. Gottlieb also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."

Dow drops at open as new U.K. virus strain spooks investors

U.S. stocks opened lower as worries over a new Covid strain in the U.K. offset optimism from a coronavirus stimulus deal in the U.S., reports CNBC's Yun Li.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 320 points at the open. The S&P 500 shed 1.2% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%.

—Melodie Warner

President-elect Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccination today

Brian Snyder | Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, are scheduled to receive their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in public on Monday afternoon.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their first doses of the vaccine a week after the Bidens do. The timeline is consistent with national security protocols designed to avoid a scenario in which both the president-elect and the vice president-elect experience side effects at the same time.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence became the highest-ranking U.S. officials to receive the vaccine so far.

—Christina Wilkie

Zoom confident it can meet Covid-fueled Christmas Day demand

With travel restrictions in place around the world, Zoom is gearing up for what could end up being its busiest day ever: Christmas Day.

A spokesperson for Zoom indicated that the company was confident its servers will be able to cope with the demand, reports CNBC's Sam Shead.

"We operate our own global (co-located) data centers around the globe, providing significant control and flexibility when it comes to routing both audio and video traffic," they told CNBC. "In addition, we work with public cloud providers to help with increased demand."

Zoom said on Dec. 16 that it would remove its 40-minute limit over the holidays for those that don't pay for the service, helping it to compete with other video conferencing platforms like Skype, Google Meets, FaceTime, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The free Zoom period includes Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and the last day of Hanukkah.

—Melodie Warner

Shippers prepare to move both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The first doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine are being shipped around the U.S. after the FDA approved it for emergency use late Friday. CNBC's Frank Holland reports how FedEx is playing a key role in its distribution and how this rollout differs from that of Pfizer's vaccine.

—Melodie Warner

Experts expect vaccines to protect against the UK’s new Covid strain

Existing vaccines for Covid-19 will be effective in fighting off infection from new strains of the coronavirus, multiple experts told CNBC on Monday.

Vin Gupta, an affiliate assistant professor from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said the vaccine frontrunners from Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca would be able to ward off the new strain since it is genetically "very similar" to prior strains.

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" that although the new strain has "more mutations than any variant we've seen before," the variety of neutralizing antibodies induced by the main vaccine frontrunners means it is unlikely that the new strain will be resistant to inoculation.

Andrew Freedman, a researcher in infectious diseases at Cardiff University, also told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" that because "the vaccine provides immunity to different regions of the spike protein, not just the one where the mutations are," it is likely to work against the new strain.

—Elliot Smith

