Covid Live Updates: Moderna Testing Vaccine in Kids; More EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

At least 1 million people have been screened by the Transportation Security Administration every day since Thursday as air travel gets a boost from rising Covid-19 vaccinations and the relaxation of business capacity limits. Health officials have warned the U.S. still has a dangerously high baseline of daily coronavirus cases and the number of infections could rise again if Americans traveling for spring break ignore social distancing recommendations.

The U.S. is recording at least 55,300 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,300 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 120.28 million

Global deaths: At least 2.66 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.49 million

U.S. deaths: At least 535,661

Suspending AstraZeneca vaccine could damage an already lagging EU immunization program, analysts say

The suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot by many European countries could have far-reaching consequences, according to analysts.

Sweden and Latvia are the latest countries to suspend the use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns. They follow Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Ireland, among other European nations, to temporarily pause using the vaccine while a possible link between the shot and an increased risk of blood clots is reviewed.

The World Health Organization, drug regulators and the vaccine maker have sought to downplay ongoing safety concerns, saying there is currently no evidence to suggest a link between the shot and an increased risk of developing blood clots, which are a common occurrence among the general population.

Health experts and political analysts are also questioning whether much of Europe's decision to pause the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is misplaced and likely to damage vaccine confidence further.

— Holly Ellyatt

U.S. doctor warns concerns over AstraZeneca shot could worsen vaccine hesitancy

Some countries have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clots.

William Schaffner of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine says the discussion could give further pause to people who are skeptical of vaccines.

U.S. agrees to buy 500,000 more supplies of AstraZeneca's Covid antibody cocktail

The U.S. has agreed to buy up to 500,000 extra doses of AstraZeneca's experimental antibody-based Covid-19 combination therapy, Reuters reported.

The news comes at a time when more governments have suspended use of the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker's vaccine over safety fears after numerous reports of blood clots, according to Reuters.

The antibody cocktail — which still hasn't been approved by regulators in the U.S. — is meant to treat the disease rather than prevent it like the vaccine.

—Terri Cullen

One year later: A look back at Trump's '15 days to slow the spread' campaign

Win McNamee | Getty Images

It's been one year since President Donald Trump announced his administration's "15 days to slow the spread" campaign, asking Americans to stay home for about two weeks in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

The announcement came as a sign of relief that the federal government was taking action to contain the outbreak and that with a few weeks of targeted action, the threat might be handled. But a look back at that guidance shows just how little was known at the time about the virus that's now sickened almost 30 million Americans and killed at least 535,000 in the U.S.

"Truly, for many of us in public health, this was a red flag — an indication that the administration had an unrealistic view of pandemic control measures and was not aware of the reality — a pandemic cannot be solved in 15 days and any strategy needs to include a serious amount of work resource, and personnel," Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist and biodefense professor at George Mason University, said.

—Will Feuer

AstraZeneca vaccine suspension could hurt Asia economic recovery, says Moody's Analytics

Potential problems surrounding the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot could slow vaccine rollouts in Europe and put a dent on global trade, said Steve Cochrane, chief Asia-Pacific economist of Moody's Analytics.

That would be bad news for Asia where many economies are dependent on trade, Cochrane said.

"It adds some modest risk to the role that Asia plays in terms of the global economic turnaround," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Fortunately, global trade still looks "very, very strong" and renewed lockdowns in some parts of Europe have not hit manufacturing, said Cochrane.

"The vaccine is a risk, of course. It's one of the critical risks, we still have to see vaccines roll out over the course of this year for the global economy to get back on its feet."

—Yen Nee Lee

Moderna begins study of Covid vaccine in kids

Drugmaker Moderna is studying the effects of its Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to 11 years old in a mid-to-late stage trial, Reuters reported.

The two-dose study will assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine on children. Moderna plans to enroll roughly 6,750 kids in the U.S. and Canada, according to Reuters.

A separate study, begun in December, is testing Moderna's vaccine in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18 years old, the wire service said.

—Terri Cullen

More EU countries suspend AstraZeneca jab as regulators review its side effects

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Two additional countries opted to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe, as regulators proceed with a new review into its side effects.

Sweden and Latvia announced they were pausing their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford.

So far, 13 countries in the European Union, including Germany and France, have made this decision, while a few others have stopped using individual batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In a statement Monday, the European Medicines Agency said it "will further review the information" and called an extraordinary meeting on the issue for Thursday.

—Silvia Amaro

