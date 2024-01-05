Cramer's Lighting Round: Arm is ‘one you want to own'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ImmunoGen: "That's AbbVie's property now, let's move on."

Realty Income: "I want you to stay with it...I really like it, it's a very steady story."

Micron: "I think the stock can tread water or go back to the high seventies...If there really is a PCU refresh cycle because of this Microsoft button, you're not going to be able to buy Micron this cheap again this year."

Bitfarms: "I don't really know Bitfarms...I just feel like it's just speculative."

Ramaco: "I'm not a buyer, let it go up without me."

GE Healthcare: "I think it's just ridiculously cheap, I think it's doing so many great things...I'm just sticking with it over the long haul. I like that business very much."

Coherent: "Coherent's a little too expensive."

Arm: "I think Rene Haas is doing a fantastic job...This company is doing so much so right. They are going to dominate cellphone, PC, hyperscale. This is one you want to own."

Teva: "I'm not a Teva guy."

TKO: "I actually don't understand how to value this company."

