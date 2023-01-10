Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: Energy Transfer Is a Very Good Stock

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia Corp: "Nvidia is a terrific company but it sells at a very high price-to-earnings multiple. ... We have pulled back a little bit [for the Charitable Trust]."

Blackstone Minerals Ltd: "I do not know Blackstone Minerals. I am going to have to do some more work on that situation."

EVgo Inc: "Our biggest fear is, again, losing money, and it does not fit our criteria anymore for what we're recommending."

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp: "Let us do more work and come back."

Energy Transfer LP: "ET is actually a very good stock. ... Times change and it's become a better, better stock."

Medical Properties Trust Inc: "This one, I don't like that particular part of the real estate investment trusts. I think that they are too high-yielding, which therefore causes me to be concerned that they will not be able to make the distribution."

Axcelis Technologies Inc: "Some of these companies in this business are doing amazingly well. And you've got to hand it to them."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

