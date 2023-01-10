Cramer's Lighting Round: Energy Transfer Is a Very Good Stock

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia Corp: "Nvidia is a terrific company but it sells at a very high price-to-earnings multiple. ... We have pulled back a little bit [for the Charitable Trust]."

Blackstone Minerals Ltd: "I do not know Blackstone Minerals. I am going to have to do some more work on that situation."

EVgo Inc: "Our biggest fear is, again, losing money, and it does not fit our criteria anymore for what we're recommending."

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp: "Let us do more work and come back."

Energy Transfer LP: "ET is actually a very good stock. ... Times change and it's become a better, better stock."

Medical Properties Trust Inc: "This one, I don't like that particular part of the real estate investment trusts. I think that they are too high-yielding, which therefore causes me to be concerned that they will not be able to make the distribution."

Axcelis Technologies Inc: "Some of these companies in this business are doing amazingly well. And you've got to hand it to them."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

