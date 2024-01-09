Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Hold onto' MP Materials

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Topgolf: "I like Topgolf...I think it's an interesting good stock. I think at $14, you should be a buyer."
MP Materials: "I would hold onto it. I don't have a catalyst to buy it right now, but it is very, very low."
Howmet Aerospace: "I like that call...What a stock Howmet is."
Toast: "...We got to see them make money. If they made money, then I am on board. Not until then."
TransDigm Group: "I've got to tell you, I think you know the company better than me. But everything you said I understand to be true, and I think it is a terrific company...It's one of those companies they should split their stock ten for one. And then I would be able to recommend it."
