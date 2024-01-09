Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Hold onto' MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Topgolf: "I like Topgolf...I think it's an interesting good stock. I think at $14, you should be a buyer."

MP Materials: "I would hold onto it. I don't have a catalyst to buy it right now, but it is very, very low."

Howmet Aerospace: "I like that call...What a stock Howmet is."

Toast: "...We got to see them make money. If they made money, then I am on board. Not until then."

TransDigm Group: "I've got to tell you, I think you know the company better than me. But everything you said I understand to be true, and I think it is a terrific company...It's one of those companies they should split their stock ten for one. And then I would be able to recommend it."

