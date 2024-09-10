Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘I'm going to say no' to Citigroup

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Citigroup: "...I'm going to say no to Citi, yes to JP."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

IES: "I know the company, and it's the right spot."

IBM: "IBM is doing quite well...Arvind Krishna has really reinvented the company, he's doing a terrific job."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Advance Auto Parts: "You're going to hold it...That company is not a great operator."

Exxon Mobil: "...This is not the moment to own oil."

Alpha Metallurgical Resources: "No."

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open lower after gains on Wall Street

news 35 mins ago

Ye is set to perform a controversial ‘listening party' in China this week, and many are wondering why

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us