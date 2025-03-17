Cramer's Lighting Round: Intercontinental Exchange is ‘a winner'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Paramount Global: "Take the money and run."

Intercontinental Exchange: "[buy, buy, buy!] That's such a winner."

Mizuho Financial Group: "I think you should stay in or buy Mizuho."

Sysco: "That's a very, very tough call...I don't know if I can endorse it, even as I think it's a terrific company, it may not be the right moment."

