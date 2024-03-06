Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: New Fortress Energy is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "I think it goes higher."

UiPath: "I can't back companies that are not in clover."

Schlumberger: "...They are good. I like them right now a little bit more than HAL just because I like the international, but I'm not going to pull the trigger. Why? Because I don't want a lot of oil and gas."

Unity Software: "I want Jim Whitehurst to come on the show, old friend of the show for 15 years. If he comes on the show and tells us a great story, then, you know what, you and I are going to say time to pull the trigger, Unity. But not until then."

New Fortress Energy: I want you to buy it [buy, buy, buy!]."

