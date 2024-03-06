Cramer's Lighting Round: New Fortress Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Palantir: "I think it goes higher."

UiPath: "I can't back companies that are not in clover."

Schlumberger: "...They are good. I like them right now a little bit more than HAL just because I like the international, but I'm not going to pull the trigger. Why? Because I don't want a lot of oil and gas."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Unity Software: "I want Jim Whitehurst to come on the show, old friend of the show for 15 years. If he comes on the show and tells us a great story, then, you know what, you and I are going to say time to pull the trigger, Unity. But not until then."

New Fortress Energy: I want you to buy it [buy, buy, buy!]."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com