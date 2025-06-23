Money Report

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘Roblox goes higher'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oklo: "Nuclear is coming back. I'm not going to keep anybody out of Oklo, it is just...too likely that they actually do ok."

Roblox: "Roblox goes higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

Lululemon: "I am going to punt and say I don't understand LULU. I got it wrong, and let's just move on."

Reddit: "I like Reddit. I think Huffman's the real deal [buy, buy, buy]."

BlackSky Technology: "I think it's a competitive space. I'm not sure I want to be in it, especially because the stock's up a great deal."

