Cramer's Lighting Round: Sell Aspen Aerogels

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ConocoPhillips: "I want you to hold ConocoPhillips."

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: "Speculative play...I am not against speculating biotechs right now. Looks like that there are so many bids, I'm willing to let a stock catch fire."

Marvell Technology: "I would buy some and then wait until under 60 to buy the rest."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lam Research: "I like Lam very much. I do think that right now we're having a pause in that group...Let's wait until that stock goes lower, and we'll feel better."

Enovix: "You got to be making some money in that business. If you're not making any money in that business, then I can't say to buy the stock."

Aspen Aerogels: "This thing is up so big, and what a great opportunity to sell the stock of a money-losing company after you've made a lot of money. Take the profit."

McKesson: "Don't sell McKesson."

PNC: "...You buy some now, and you buy some down 10%, and you will have a terrific position that will last for a very long time."

Vale: "It's too low to sell."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com