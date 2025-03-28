Cramer's Lighting Round: Sportradar is ‘a very interesting, intriguing stock'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Celanese: "They have struggled...I'm not happy with how they're doing."
Applovin: "...Overearning is the biggest problem I have with Applovin."
CoreCivic: "I think the stock is ready to move again."
Sportradar: "I think Sportradar is a very interesting, intriguing stock...I like the whole space."
