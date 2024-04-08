Cramer's Lighting Round: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is ‘terrific'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Hawaiian Electric Industries: "I still fear it after the environmental damage. I am concerned that you can't really put a price on it...I think that the fires were too great, and therefore the stock could still go lower."

Excelerate Energy: "I think that the notion that there should be a pause in 2028 was one of the dumber things the administration's done, because that canceled a lot of projects that need, take like five or six years to do. And that's why that stock is going so low...I'd be willing to bet that they have to change that 2028, and that stock's going to fly."

Sibanye-Stillwater: "That's a strange company...We don't know, really, enough about it. We know it has a yield, we know that it's got good properties. Historically, I've liked Stillwater, I didn't know the other part of it. So, I think you're ok, but I will come back, because I don't want to recommend something, and it turns out it doesn't have the right assets."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Penumbra: "Medical device, I'm going to send you to Abbott Labs, because at $110, that's the right stock to buy...I would rather see you in ABT than PEN."

Emerson Electric: "EMR is, now it's working. I was upset that they did a hostile takeover. They fixed the situation, and the stock's been a horse...So what can I say? It's working. It didn't work, and now it's working."

Ford: "I think Ford's doing well...the stock's starting to come back, it is underperformed GM, but it is up 10% for the year, and I don't think that's all that bad...I do like the story, and I think that the trust has a big position, and I feel very good about it."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "Vertex is terrific. I love it, the CF, the CF franchise is just amazing, and it's such a horrible disease. I think Vertex is very, very good."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories and Ford.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com