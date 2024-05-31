Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lighting Round: ‘You've got a winner' with Astra Zeneca

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking Therapeutics: "I say you need to be in Eli Lilly. Step your game up, partner."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

H.B. Fuller: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

AstraZeneca: "This is an amazing team that they've got at AstraZeneca now, and they've got fantastic formulations in oncology, but also heart. And they have a GLP-1 kind of thing going on, but it's a little far removed...You've got a winner with AstraZeneca."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hawaiian Electric: "You don't want to be in Hawaiian Electric."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 50 mins ago

Cramer says to buy Costco after the stock's post-earnings dip

news 50 mins ago

Dinesh D'Souza election fraud film, book ‘2000 Mules' pulled after defamation suit

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Eli Lilly.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us