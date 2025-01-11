Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: AeroVironment is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

AeroVironment: "I really like it. It really is the solution, I think, in a lot of ways, to a Pentagon budget that may be too bloated but needs to be more effective. [buy, buy, buy!]"

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions: "Modern military, modern defense, I like the story very much. I think you're in good shape."

Verizon: "I don't like to buy a stock just for the yield when it doesn't have growth, and that happens to be Verizon."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Jim Cramer's week ahead: Bank earnings and new economic data

news 22 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why DraftKings is a buy through the NFL's playoffs

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us